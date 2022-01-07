Three Bold Predictions for the National Championship

As Alabama and Georgia prepare to face off in the National Championship for the second time in five seasons, we bring you our bold predictions.

The Georgia Bulldogs opened as a 2.0 point favorite over Alabama on SI Sportsbook. It then slowly matriculated its way up to 2.5, and now on Friday before the big game, the line has moved up to 3.0 points in favor of Georgia.

Alabama steamrolled the Bulldogs 41 to 24 in Atlanta back on December 4th, yet it's the Bulldogs who are favored in the rematch.

So, what are some bold predictions in the football game?

Slade Bolden Leads Alabama in Receiving

Georgia can't allow Jameson Williams to take over this football game. If Slade Bolden has 12 catches for 103 yards, you can live with that. What you can't have is Jameson Williams going for 7 receptions for 184 yards and two back-breaking touchdowns like he's seemingly done all season. Georgia pays close attention to Williams in this game, you won't be able to eliminate him entirely but the dedication of attention and resources to Williams will leave food on the table for others.

Channing Tindall Leads Georgia in Sacks

Georgia failed to get pressure on Bryce Young back on December 4th, and if they are going to have any success in the rematch defensively, they'll need to get Bryce Young on the turf. Which means you'll need someone with the athletic ability to run Young down in space, while also having pass rush acumen. Those things equate to Channing Tindall playing a vital role on Monday night.

James Cook and Brock Bowers Combine for 300 yards of Total Offense

Last game of the year, can't hold anything back now. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has spent the better part of the year finding creative ways for James Cook and Brock Bowers to catch the football and run freely into open spaces. One would imagine with a national championship on the line he's going to feed the horses that got him here. So, expect to see James Cook utilized as a weapon out of the backfield, and expect to see Brock Bowers used in every form and fashion imaginable.

