    • December 3, 2021
    Gameplan: How Georgia Scores in Bunches vs Bama

    Georgia has a tough task on its hands as Alabama's defense is still one of the premier units in the sport.
    Georgia's defense has received plenty of attention and accolades this season. They've played a historic level, and the attention is both warranted and deserving. 

    Though it has overshadowed the offense's performance throughout the regular season schedule. Georgia led the SEC in yards per play, scored 40.7 points per game — sixth in the FBS — and have been pushed into the fourth quarter of a contest just once this season. 

    Saturday however, they've got their biggest test since the season opener against Clemson. Alabama enters the SEC Championship game having held Auburn to 10 points in regulation a week ago and allowing 19.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the country. They are by no means a perfect defense, though still apart from Clemson, they are the best defense Georgia has played all season. 

    So, how will the Bulldogs manage to put up points in bunches vs Alabama? 

    Survive Will Anderson

    Will Anderson has 13.0 sacks, 25.5 TFLs, 76 total tackles, and he even has two pass deflections. Statistically speaking, he's having a season few in college football history can amount to. There's no question he will impact the game on Saturday, it's about surviving those moments. Sacks are inevitable, tackles for loss are a given with Anderson, but sack fumbles and timely sacks will change the course of a football game. 

    Add in Darnell Washington, slide protection to him, attack him in the run game, find ways to survive a player that's having a once-in-a-decade season. 

    Dictate Coverage

    Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a long history of successful offenses and is highly regarded in the world of college football. His ability to study his opponent, force them into specific coverages, and then design concepts to attack those coverages are what has made this Georgia offense explosive and efficient this season. 

    Hit the Shots

    Georgia is beating teams by an average of 32 points per game. Todd Monken hasn't had to be nearly as creative as in years past. 

    He will have players running free at points in this game, just as he did a year ago when Georgia and Alabama faced off. Georgia has to hit those shots consistently Saturday. If they are going to lighten a loaded box that Alabama will likely dedicate to the run, it will have to be through the air. 

