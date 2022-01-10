Georgia vs Alabama Player Props, Betting Updates

Skip to main content
Georgia vs Alabama Player Props, National Championship Betting Line

As of Friday, 72% of the bets on the point spread were on Alabama, but 70% of the money that had been wagered was on the Bulldogs, but what about the player props?

As the National Championship matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide is set to kick off Monday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Dawgs remain at 2.5 point favorite over the Crimson Tide.

The betting line originally opened at Georgia -3.0 according to SI Sportsbook. Thought the half-point line adjustment is staggeringly low considering the amount of public money that has been placed on Alabama.

But what about the player props? 

Passing Yardage

  • Bryce Young 310.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Stetson Bennett 245.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 1.5 

Rushing Yards

  • Brian Robinson Jr. 65.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110)
  • Zamir White 50.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • James Cook 43.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Stetson Bennett 14.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Bryce Young 10.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110)
  • Trey Sanders 20.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 

Receiving Yards

  • Jameson Williams 113.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Brock Bowers 72.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Brian Robinson Jr. 22.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Slade Bolden 41.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • George Pickens 34.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Jermaine Burton 36.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110)
  • James Cook 21.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Ja’Corey Brooks 47.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Ladd McConkey 24.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Cameron Latu 16.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 
  • Jahleel Billingsley 16.5 (Ov -110 / Un -110) 

All odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. 

