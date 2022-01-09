Score Predictions: Georgia and Bama Face-Off for a Title

As we do every week during the season, we bring you our staff score predictions for Georgia's national championship matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brooks Austin: Alabama 38, Georgia 31

I've predicted Georgia to lose twice in my time here at Dawgs Daily, the last time coming during the 2019 SEC Championship game against LSU, so this isn't exactly common. That being said, I've now been burned twice by Alabama on score predictions, so consider this a lesson learned. Alabama has played twelve college football playoff games since the playoffs were implemented in 2014, in all twelve of those games they've forced their opponent to throw the football at least 30 times. Stetson Bennett has three career games with thirty attempts or more, two of those have come against Alabama, and both have been losses.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 28, Alabama 24

In their recent win over Michigan in their College Football Playoff Semifinal, Georgia sent a statement after losing to Alabama earlier in December. The win over Wolverines was highlighted by Georgia's physicality and domination on both sides of the ball, showing a real chip on their shoulder mentality. Everyone is talking about how hard it is to beat a team twice; if Georgia plays a similar game to what they did against Michigan, Alabama would have to play near perfect to beat Georgia again.

I expect Georgia to come out with a looser gameplan on both sides of the ball and do what they've done best all year, and I believe their best is enough to beat Alabama.

Chris Allen: Georgia 38, Alabama 27

By no means does Michigan have a Jameson Williams in their receiving corps, but I was very impressed with not only the performance of Derion Kendrick, the Orange Bowl’s Defensive MVP, but also the incredible job that Kelee Ringo did in that game. To my recollection, his name was never mentioned that night and a silent night is a great night for a corner. With that said, I expect to see less 3-3-5 formations that we say in the SECCG and more dedication to getting to #9 for Alabama. With the absence of John Metchie, trust 5 and 11 to do their jobs and get Bryce Young on the ground.

Offensively, Georgia needs to play mistake free football and establish the run early. If Georgia can throw out of luxury instead of necessity, they will be set up for success. Expect heavy dosages of Brock Bowers and James Cook.

I expect the Dawgs to win the turnover battle this go round and set the offense up with short fields, hence the flip in score from their meeting just a few weeks ago in Atlanta.

