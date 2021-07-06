Sports Illustrated home
Arik Gilbert Named Top 25 Player in 2021

Arik Gilbert, the newly transferred wide receiver from LSU ranked 25th on PFF's list of Best Players in College Football.
Author:
Publish date:

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert showed tremendous promise in his freshman season with Tigers down in Baton Rouge. Pro Football Focus went as far as to say he looked like the "baby version of Kyle Pitts," the former Florida tight end that took College Football by storm in 2020. 

Gilbert's skillset is very similar to that of Kyle Pitts, but now Gilbert will be playing receiver instead of a tight end who can run routes like a receiver. Gilbert transferred to Georgia this summer following a freshman season where the Tigers went 5-5. 

Gilbert, a former five-star out of Marietta, Georgia, and was viewed as the consensus top tight end in the country. Many expected him to excel at the college level as we've seen the benefits of having an athletic pass-catching tight end. At 6-foot-5, Gilbert will have a tremendous height advantage with any defensive back he goes up against as a receiver in Athens. 

PFF ranked Gilbert at No. 25 and had this to say of the now converted wide receiver: 

The former LSU tight end looked like the baby version of Kyle Pitts as a true freshman and will now take his talents to Georgia to play wide receiver. And he's going to be a good one.

The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder is an elite athlete, possesses a massive catch radius and has some craftiness as a route-runner and after-the-catch weapon. He hauled in seven of his 13 contested targets and broke nine tackles on 35 receptions in 2020. He ran 33 routes on the outside for LSU last season, picking up eight receptions for 85 yards.

