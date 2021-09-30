Georgia vs Arkansas Betting Line Moving, What Vegas Knows

The betting line for Georgia and Arkansas continues to move. What does Vegas know about this matchup that most don't?

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs play host to the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Noon inside of Sanford Stadium.

A top-ten matchup of two undefeated teams that have already faced top-ten opponents this season and have come out on top. Yet when the betting lines opened on Sunday night, Georgia was favored by 19.5 points on some services and that line has moved all the way down to 18.0 points at on most betting sites.

So, what does Vegas know about this matchup of Top-10 teams to make them believe this will be a three-score football game? Well, let's take a look.

Contrast of Styles

Georgia is an elite run defense. For the last three seasons, they've led the nation in yards allowed per game on the ground. It's a way of life for this Georgia defense. They possess the ability to force the opposition into becoming one-dimensional on the offensive side of the football, forcing them to lean on the passing game.

Additionally, Arkansas's offensive passing attack is predicated on chunk plays through the air. Their quarterback, KJ Jefferson, is averaging 18.3 yards per completion on 12 completions per game. That's an explosive passing attack despite not throwing it all that often. Georgia on the other hand has been among the nation's best in limiting explosives through the air over head coach Kirby Smart's tenure.

Trends

Georgia is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of the last 9 games for Georgia

The total has gone OVER in all 6 of UGA's most recent SEC matchups

Arkansas is 1-8 in their last 9 games against Georgia

Arkansas is 1-13 in their last 14 road games

Vegas more than likely sees an Arkansas team that is predicated on running the ball, headed to face off against the nation's most elite run defense. That's something that historically has note bode well for the opposition. Additionally, Arkansas is fresh off the biggest win in their program over the last decade last week against Texas A&M. Vegas is betting on a hangover type of performance in Athens this weekend for the Hogs.

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

