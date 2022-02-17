Georgia Bulldogs Dominating First Round NFL Mock Drafts

As the final draft order becomes apparent, the Georgia Bulldogs are dominating the first round mock drafts heading into the NFL Combine.

With National Championships come a flurry of positives for any football program. Championship parades, student application numbers dramatically increasing, investments into the program booming, attention from every corner.

Though it also comes with roster attrition at the hands of the NFL. And the league will scatter their rosters with Georgia Bulldogs at a historic rate in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, as clearly shown in the latest round of NFL Mock Drafts.

In Todd McShay's latest First Round Mock Draft, he's got four former Dawgs in the first 32 selections.

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles - Nakobe Dean, LB

"He does it all, from using his speed and sideline-to-sideline range," said McShay. "To match with running backs in coverage, to blitzing through gaps and pressuring quarterbacks, to stopping the run and wrapping up ball carriers."

Dean will be a valuable addition for just about any roster, but particularly one that hasn't see an All-Pro inside linebacker since Ike Reese in 2004.

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles - Travon Walker, DE

The Eagles run on Bulldogs will continue in McShay's eyes as they double down here with Walker at No. 16. Two players from one school have never been drafted by the same team in back to back picks, but McShay makes a reasonable argument for why:

The Eagles' pass-rush was atrocious, and Walker is incredibly disruptive. Philadelphia's 29 sacks were 31st in the NFL last season, Derek Barnett is a free agent, and Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are both north of 30 years old.

No. 20 Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan Davis, NT

The Chargers have plenty of weapons offensively, they have allocated draft picks in their secondary, and it's proven successful. It's time they get a mass mover on the interior to help out that back end even more. Jordan Davis could be exactly that. And in this scenario, they had to trade up to do so.

No. 28 Green Bay Packers - Devont'e Wyatt, DT

Wyatt confirmed at the Senior Bowl what NFL evaluators already saw on tape in two seasons at Georgia, he's an impact player on the interior. That alone carries tremendous value and that value is shown via draft capital.

If all four players go in the first round, with all four being defensive players, it'll tie a draft record alongside the 2004 Miami Hurricanes and 2006 Florida State Seminoles.

Seems fitting, considering the historic rate at which this defense performed in 2021 on the way to a national title.

