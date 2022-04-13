Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage is set for kickoff on Saturday, April 16th, at 1 PM inside of Sanford Stadium. We bring you the defensive players to watch.

With plenty of turnover, both on the roster and coaching staff, this is a completely different football team that won a national title a little over three months ago.

Georgia has four new position coaches, 18 early enrollees, has seen 10 players enter the transfer portal, and is awaiting the arrival of 11 more signees from the 2022 class. The roster is influx, to say the least.

Though there are some known commodities and names you'll need to know come Saturday's scrimmage.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB

Imagine filling the shoes of a Butkus Award Winner... Now, imagine filling the shoes of a Butkus Award Winner and his two cohorts that will also be Top-90 selections in the upcoming NFL Draft.

That's what Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson is set to attempt to do in 2022 with the departure of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall. JDJ doesn't have to live up to the performance of all three linebackers of course, but what he will need to do is man this defense from the inside backer spot as it has been for the last 7 years under Kirby Smart.

There are plenty of hype pieces surrounding Dumas-Johnson this spring and offseason, Saturday is our first full look at him as the next in line.

Zion Logue, NT

The biggest of shoes to fill, literally, were those of nose tackle Jordan Davis. Zion Logue has had a tremendous offseason, one with comparisons of both Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis according to his teammate Jalen Carter who will be alongside Logue with the first-team unit on Saturday. Logue is in his fourth year with the program in Athens, and 2022 will be his first as a starter after playing in all 15 games a year ago.

Mykel Williams, DE

Sources have indicated that the defensive end position at Georgia is rather banged up at the moment. So, it's opened an opportunity for younger players to get a look at extended reps this spring. One of those young players is Mykel Williams, SI All-American's No. 4 overall player in the class of 2022. Williams has had a tremendous start to his freshman campaign this offseason, as most predicted after watching him dominate the Adidas All-American Game against some of the nation's premier talent.

Kirby Smart has tried to temper expectations, saying that Williams is still growing, heck even learning the difference "between a 5-technique and a 9-technique." Though Saturday, we expect you'll see Mykel Williams display what has made everyone rave about him this spring.

