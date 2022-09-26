Skip to main content

What's Next At STAR Position for Georgia With Javon Bullard News

With the recent news surrounding Georgia starting STAR Javon Bullard, Georgia will likely be looking elsewhere for the time being. So, what's next for Georgia.

When Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, it was only a matter of time before he was going to be asked about the recent news regarding their starting STAR defensive back, Javon Bullard. 

Smart had the following statement regarding Bullard's arrest for DUI among other traffic-related charges: 

"Disappointed in Javon. Hate it for him. Got a wonderful family, but made poor decisions and it'll be dealt with internally. We have a process here we go through. And we have a committee that he goes in front of with the athletic director. And that's what I mean by it'll be handled internally with us. There's still a lot in the air there." 

So, there's no set timetable for a return for Bullard, he will be "handled internally." Though in the meantime, Georgia has to prepare for an SEC East divisional opponent in the Missouri Tigers. 

Georgia has now become particularly thin at the nickel defensive back position despite entering the season with both Bullard and Tykee Smith alongside senior William Poole. Now, four weeks into the football season, Poole has left the team for the remainder of the season, and Bullard appears to be away from the team from an unknown amount of time. 

What's next for the Dawgs at STAR?

Smart had a plethora of names at the ready when asked about the depth of the position on Monday. 

Tykee's been doing a good job. Tykee got to play a couple games earlier. I think Tykee does a good job. He's physical. He's tough at the point. I don't know that he's 100 percent back but he's been practicing really well. Like I told you a couple weeks ago, he's hit some high speeds and has done a good job. So he can play there. Marcus Washington can play there. Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter's played there. We cross-trained all camp. So, you know, we got all kinds of guys that can play the position as well.”

One name that was not mentioned in potentially taking snaps at STAR was freshman Malaki Starks, Smart seemed adamant that the focus for Starks right now is to get as good as possible at safety and developing as a safety. 

