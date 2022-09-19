Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he usually does during the regular season, and he provided an update on Senior defensive back William Poole who did not travel this weekend to Columbia, South Carolina.

According to Smart, Poole will not be with the team for the remainder of the season because he is dealing with "personal issues."

Poole was a "Super senior," taking advantage of the additional year provided by the NCAA due to the 2020 season being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Poole played a pivotal role down the stretch of the 2021 season on the way to a national title as the nickel corner for the Bulldogs. He started the final four games of the season including the national title game against Alabama.

Javon Bullard, the sophomore nickel corner has taken over the role in the 2022 season, however, and has played exceptionally through three weeks as the starter. Additionally, Georgia has former All-American Tykee Smith that is getting reps at the STAR position as well. There's plenty of depth, though Poole provided a unique coverage ability at the position, after all, he did start at corner in the G-Day scrimmage when Kamari Lassiter was absent with a concussion.

Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, he's really had it since the Oregon game. Hopefully, he wet him back this week. He was close last week, we didn't really need him." Smart on 9/19

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "Hopefully we will get him back this week. Last week we thought we'd get him back." Smart on 9/19

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN