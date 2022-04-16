Skip to main content

Projected Depth Charts for G-Day

As kickoff approaches for the G-Day scrimmage at 1 PM on ESPN2, we bring you the projected depth chart for the first and second-team units on offense and defense:

Saturday afternoon brings the return of the University of Georgia Football team. Padded up inside the hedges on national television, for the first time as the national champions. 

Offense: 

First Team 

  • QB: Stetson Bennett
  • RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton
  • TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert
  • X: Adonai Mitchell
  • Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 
  • $: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Broderick Jones
  • LG: Devin Willock 
  • C: Sedick Van Pran Granger
  • RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Second Team 

  • QB: Carson Beck 
  • RB: Daijun Edwards
  • TE: Oscar Delp 
  • X: Jackson Meeks 
  • Z: DeNylon Morrissette
  • $: Dominick Blaylock 
  • LT: Earnest Greene
  • LG: Micah Morris 
  • C: Jared Wilson 
  • RG: Dylan Fairchild 
  • RT: Austin Blaske 

Defense 

First Team 

  • NT: Zion Logue 
  • DT: Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson  
  • DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins 
  • JACK: Nolan Smith 
  • SAM: Robert Beal 
  • MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson 
  • MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable) 
  • STAR: William Poole
  • Right Safety: Dan Jackson 
  • Left Safety : Chris Smith 
  • Right Corner Kelee Ringo 
  • Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter
Second Team 

  • NT: Nazir Stackhouse
  • DT: Jonathan Jefferson 
  • DE: Mykel Williams
  • JACK: Chazz Chambliss
  • SAM: MJ Sherman 
  • MONEY: Jalon Walker
  • MAC: Xavian Sorey 
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
  • Right Safety: David Daniel
  • Left Safety: Malaki Starks
  • Right Corner: Nyland Greene
  • Left Corner: Daylen Everette

Injury Report

  • WR, Arian Smith (leg)
  • TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
  • TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
  • DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee) 
  • OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
  • OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
  • LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
  • LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
  • OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
  • TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
  • LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
  • LB, CJ Washington (Neck) 

