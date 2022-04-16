Projected Depth Charts for G-Day
As kickoff approaches for the G-Day scrimmage at 1 PM on ESPN2, we bring you the projected depth chart for the first and second-team units on offense and defense:
Saturday afternoon brings the return of the University of Georgia Football team. Padded up inside the hedges on national television, for the first time as the national champions.
As kickoff approaches for the G-Day scrimmage at 1 PM on ESPN2, we bring you the projected depth chart for the first and second-team units on offense and defense:
Offense:
First Team
- QB: Stetson Bennett
- RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton
- TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert
- X: Adonai Mitchell
- Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- $: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Broderick Jones
- LG: Devin Willock
- C: Sedick Van Pran Granger
- RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss
- RT: Warren McClendon
Second Team
- QB: Carson Beck
- RB: Daijun Edwards
- TE: Oscar Delp
- X: Jackson Meeks
- Z: DeNylon Morrissette
- $: Dominick Blaylock
- LT: Earnest Greene
- LG: Micah Morris
- C: Jared Wilson
- RG: Dylan Fairchild
- RT: Austin Blaske
Defense
First Team
- NT: Zion Logue
- DT: Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson
- DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Robert Beal
- MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)
- STAR: William Poole
- Right Safety: Dan Jackson
- Left Safety : Chris Smith
- Right Corner Kelee Ringo
- Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Second Team
- NT: Nazir Stackhouse
- DT: Jonathan Jefferson
- DE: Mykel Williams
- JACK: Chazz Chambliss
- SAM: MJ Sherman
- MONEY: Jalon Walker
- MAC: Xavian Sorey
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- Right Safety: David Daniel
- Left Safety: Malaki Starks
- Right Corner: Nyland Greene
- Left Corner: Daylen Everette
Injury Report
- WR, Arian Smith (leg)
- TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
- TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
- DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)
- OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
- OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
- LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
- LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
- OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
- TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
- LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
- LB, CJ Washington (Neck)
You Might Also Like:
- NFL Community Responds to Georgia Pro Day
- Winners and Losers: Georgia's 2022 Pro Day
- Spring Position Battle: Who Lines up across from Ringo?
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.