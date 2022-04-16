Projected Depth Charts for G-Day

As kickoff approaches for the G-Day scrimmage at 1 PM on ESPN2, we bring you the projected depth chart for the first and second-team units on offense and defense:

Saturday afternoon brings the return of the University of Georgia Football team. Padded up inside the hedges on national television, for the first time as the national champions.

As kickoff approaches for the G-Day scrimmage at 1 PM on ESPN2, we bring you the projected depth chart for the first and second-team units on offense and defense:

Offense:

First Team

QB: Stetson Bennett

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton

TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert

X: Adonai Mitchell

Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

$: Kearis Jackson

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Devin Willock

C: Sedick Van Pran Granger

RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss

RT: Warren McClendon

Second Team

QB: Carson Beck

RB: Daijun Edwards

TE: Oscar Delp

X: Jackson Meeks

Z: DeNylon Morrissette

$: Dominick Blaylock

LT: Earnest Greene

LG: Micah Morris

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Dylan Fairchild

RT: Austin Blaske

Defense

First Team

NT: Zion Logue

DT: Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson

DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Robert Beal

MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)

STAR: William Poole

Right Safety: Dan Jackson

Left Safety : Chris Smith

Right Corner Kelee Ringo

Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter

Second Team

NT: Nazir Stackhouse

DT: Jonathan Jefferson

DE: Mykel Williams

JACK: Chazz Chambliss

SAM: MJ Sherman

MONEY: Jalon Walker

MAC: Xavian Sorey

STAR: Javon Bullard

Right Safety: David Daniel

Left Safety: Malaki Starks

Right Corner: Nyland Greene

Left Corner: Daylen Everette

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)

TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)

LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)

LB, CJ Washington (Neck)

