Skip to main content

Georgia's NFL Factory is Only Beginning

Georgia's been known as a powerhouse program on the recruiting trail for several years now, and after years of investment on the trail, the turn key NFL Factory is upon us.

Turnkey operation - a system that is ready to use, existing in a condition that allows for immediate operation.

The Univeristy of Georgia has been no stranger to NFL Draft success under Kirby Smart. It won't be long before he breaks his own draft record for the third consecutive season. Though, what is new to the operations in Athens is this level of NFL Draft success that is set to be upon them. 

With projections of up to 14 former Bulldogs drafted in this draft class alone — that's not including former Bulldogs that will be drafted from other programs like Jermaine Johnson at FSU — Georgia is set to obliterate any school record. 

So, after the first national title in 41 years, you'd think it'd be safe to say this could be the pinnacle of draft success, especially considering the talent that was present on this 2021 defense. 

However, things are only just beginning in Georgia. Kirby Smart's first full recruiting class didn't occur until 2017, four years later Georgia sent a school record of 8 players to the NFL draft. Since 2017, five full recruiting classes later from 2018 to 2022, Smart has finished with the No. 1 overall class twice and hasn't finished outside the top-4. 

This is essentially what Alabama has experienced for nearly a decade now. Year after year, replenishment after replenishment, title after title, and once the ball got rolling under this method, it hasn't stopped yet. Georgia's got a decade worth of catching up to do, and a million right decisions to make, but if they don't make it happen it won't be due to a lack of talent. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Executives need to check into the timeshare market in Athens because there's a turnkey factory of football players running amuck in the Classic City. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

E95F052D-5FF8-4B80-BA5A-EADDBDA4C550
News

LOOK: Massive List of Nation's Top Recruits on Campus in Athens

By Brooks Austin1 hour ago
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1075-L
News

NFL Analyst on UGA: "Their Best Player Isn't Even Coming Out This Year"

By Brooks Austin3 hours ago
USATSI_17662552
News

REPORT: Billy Napier Attempting to "Temper Expectations" for Year One

By Harrison Reno16 hours ago
A2528224-4260-4883-96F1-33F4BC3E5575
News

Pickens Explains Why Carson Beck Threw to Him at Pro Day

By Harrison Reno18 hours ago
220316_mlm_fb_proday_0043-X2
News

Unofficial Numbers Turned in On Dawgs Pro Day

By Brooks Austin19 hours ago
211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_1939-L
News

NFL Community Responds to Georgia Pro Day

By Brooks Austin20 hours ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_01022-L
News

Winners and Losers: Georgia's 2022 Pro Day

By Harrison Reno22 hours ago
4
News

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Talks Pro Day and 2022 Team

By Brooks Austin23 hours ago