Georgia's been known as a powerhouse program on the recruiting trail for several years now, and after years of investment on the trail, the turn key NFL Factory is upon us.

Turnkey operation - a system that is ready to use, existing in a condition that allows for immediate operation.

The Univeristy of Georgia has been no stranger to NFL Draft success under Kirby Smart. It won't be long before he breaks his own draft record for the third consecutive season. Though, what is new to the operations in Athens is this level of NFL Draft success that is set to be upon them.

With projections of up to 14 former Bulldogs drafted in this draft class alone — that's not including former Bulldogs that will be drafted from other programs like Jermaine Johnson at FSU — Georgia is set to obliterate any school record.

So, after the first national title in 41 years, you'd think it'd be safe to say this could be the pinnacle of draft success, especially considering the talent that was present on this 2021 defense.

However, things are only just beginning in Georgia. Kirby Smart's first full recruiting class didn't occur until 2017, four years later Georgia sent a school record of 8 players to the NFL draft. Since 2017, five full recruiting classes later from 2018 to 2022, Smart has finished with the No. 1 overall class twice and hasn't finished outside the top-4.

This is essentially what Alabama has experienced for nearly a decade now. Year after year, replenishment after replenishment, title after title, and once the ball got rolling under this method, it hasn't stopped yet. Georgia's got a decade worth of catching up to do, and a million right decisions to make, but if they don't make it happen it won't be due to a lack of talent.

NFL Executives need to check into the timeshare market in Athens because there's a turnkey factory of football players running amuck in the Classic City.

