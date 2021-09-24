Georgia Fans Week 4 Viewing Schedule, What and How to Watch

Deciding what games to watch can be a chore, but we'll preview the matchups in each time slot that will be most interesting for Georgia fans.

12:00 PM

Full Attention

Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC Network & FuboTV

The Dawgs head to Nashville for a sleepy 11 o’clock local time start against a Vanderbilt team that has struggled through the first three weeks of the season. This game may not be the most electric matchup of the day, but if you’re struggling to get up for this game, we’ll tell you what to be excited about.

Commercial Breaks

LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN & FuboTV

Mississippi St. heads back home to Starkville after a tough loss to Memphis and the SEC refs. A win against LSU in front of the home crowd would go a long way towards getting the bitter taste of that game out of the mouths of fans. On the other side, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are desperate to prove that last year’s 44-34 loss to the Bulldogs was just a result of the pandemic season. Both teams desperately need this win, and it will be worth monitoring during breaks in the Georgia game.

3:30 PM

Full Attention

Arkansas at Texas A&M, CBS & FuboTV

Easily the most hyped SEC game of the weekend, Arkansas takes on the Aggies in the Southwest Classic. Georgia fans can empathize with the struggles the Aggies have had so far this season. A stellar defense paired with a subpar offense is a familiar story, but it won’t garner much sympathy from those in red and black this week. Not only has Texas A&M become a heated recruiting rivalry in this year’s class, but there is still a ton of love for Sam Pittman in Athens. This week is the time for Dawg fans to show that love because it will go out the window next week when the Hogs come to town. However, many Dawgs fans will be pulling for them this week to set up a potential top ten matchup next weekend.

Commercial Breaks

Clemson at NC State, ESPN & FuboTV

At the time, Georgia’s Week 1 victory over Clemson looked like one of the best wins in the Kirby Smart era. Three weeks later, it seems less so. Clemson has struggled offensively this season; last week, they only scored 14 points against a Georgia Tech team that lost to Northern Illinois to open the season. If Clemson can get its offense going this week against a much stouter Wolfpack defense, that will go a long way to restoring Georgia fans’ confidence in their strength of schedule.

7:00 PM

Full Attention

Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN 2 & FuboTV

There is nothing to suggest that this will be an exciting game to watch, but Georgia fans should keep a close eye on this game Saturday night. Not only will it be a chance to preview Kentucky before the Dawgs trip to Lexington next month, but it will also provide more context for their win against South Carolina. The Wildcats have attempted to open up their offense this year under first-year coordinator Liam Coen, but running the ball is still very much the strength of this team. If Kentucky’s offense can move the ball with impunity against the Gamecocks, it could decrease confidence in the Dawgs dominant performance last week. Conversely, if their offense struggles, that should help raise the spirits of Georgia fans that still have doubts about Georgia’s running game.

Commercial Breaks

Tennessee at Florida, ESPN & FuboTV

Florida fans may have been celebrating their close loss to Alabama like it was an SEC Championship all week, but it was a loss in their conference opener. Florida’s running game looked great against the Crimson Tide, but this week, they will be facing a Volunteer team ranked second in rushing defense in the SEC. Georgia fans would love nothing more than seeing Florida fan’s confidence in their ability to run the ball fall apart Saturday night. However, that’s probably the most Georgia fans can hope for, as the Tennessee offense has looked spotty this year. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker made his first start for the Vols last Saturday, and while the offense looked much improved under his leadership, they were playing Tennessee Tech. If Hooker can take another step this week, and the defense remains stout against the run, there is a chance the Vols can make this game interesting.

