Reasons Georgia vs Vanderbilt is a Must Watch

We'll tell you why, despite the point spread, you wont want to miss this weekend's game against Vanderbilt.

Georgia heads into Week 4 to face an opponent that, on paper, they should handle easily. It’s the third time in four games that the Dawgs will be facing an overmatched opponent in a noon game that will garner little to no national attention. Even as a diehard fan, it can be hard to get up for games like this.

As fun as it is to see your team dominate, it’s hard to feel like anything can be learned about this Georgia team when you should be able to march in dominate based on talent alone. However, we’ll give you a few reasons why you won’t want to miss this game and what you can learn about the team while you are locked in.

Consistent Execution on Offense

Georgia has put up 40+ points in its last two games, and it’s almost certain that they will handily win again this weekend against Vanderbilt. However, there is still a long way for the Dawgs’ offense to come if they want to be elite later in the year. Most of Georgia’s points in the last two games have come off of explosive plays. While being more explosive was a point of emphasis for them this offseason, the Dawgs are still executing inconsistently on offense.

The reshuffling due to injury has stabilized along the offensive line, but there are still busted assignments happening frequently. Miscommunication and missed assignments decreased from Week 2 to Week 3 but were still noticeable, especially in the run game. Saturday’s tilt against Vanderbilt will be the last chance for the offensive line to put up an entire game’s worth of solid football on tape before an uptick in competition. Georgia’s offense has been able to get away with inconsistency so far, but they won’t for much longer.

Young Players Breaking Out

Inconsistent execution from the offense goes hand in hand with the next point that makes the Vanderbilt game worth keeping a close eye on, youth. Georgia has been playing freshmen and redshirt freshmen in many key spots throughout the season’s first three games. While those players have been taking some lumps, some have already begun their campaign for a breakout freshman season. Tight-end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell have been electric this season, combining for 20 catches for 322 yards and 3 TDs through three games this year.

Defense, Defense, Defense

We shouldn’t have to sell you on wanting to watch every down the Dawgs defense plays this year. Not only have they been one of the most dominant units in all of college football they have also been one of the most fun. While elite defense has been called dull by some in the college football space, there is nothing boring about this Georgia defense. With thirteen sacks, two pick-sixes, and a safety, this unit is creating more havoc than Athens has seen in years. That’s not to mention that they have only allowed 16 points while scoring 16 themselves. This unit is shaping up to be special, and you won't want to miss a second of it.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.