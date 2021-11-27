Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Final Thoughts: Dawgs Remain Clean Through Old Fashion Hate

    Georgia takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at Noon. We bring you our final thoughts as the game approaches.
    Author:

    Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to tee it up for the first time since 2019. 

    The coronavirus pandemic took a lot of things for us, including for the first time since 1924, Georgia and Georgia Tech would not be played due to the conferences playing conference only regular-season schedules. 

    So, the annual tradition is renewed in Atlanta today. 

    Georgia Tech has won just four of the last 20 meetings since the turn of the millennia, and Saturday won't be much different. 

    This is a Georgia Tech offense that has been mediocre throughout the year and a Tech defense that has been completely porous including allowing 55 points to Notre Dame just a week ago. 

    Things likely won't be much different inside of Bobby-Dodd stadium today. Georgia will control the football game from opening kick to closing whistle, it's a matter of how for Georgia. 

    The keyword is CLEAN. Georgia has to remain clean and healthy through this contest today. What they can't have is a repeat of 2019, when their best offensive weapon, George Pickens got caught up in the matchup and was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship game a week later. Though everyone remembers that one. 

    Read More

    Though, a lot don't recall the other impactful portion of that contest. D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia Tech in 2019 as well. He missed most of the SEC Championship game and went on to be limited against Baylor in the bowl game as well. 

    Georgia has got to stay healthy, handle business, and get out of Atlanta with all of its members. 

    The Dawgs also have the opportunity to go through an entire regular season slate completely clean and perfect for the first time in over 30

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_13732069
    News

    Final Thoughts: Dawgs Remain Clean Through Old Fashion Hate

    just now
    UGAPM11302019965-M
    News

    How to Watch Georgia vs Tech, What You Need to Know

    52 minutes ago
    PMW_6680-M
    News

    UGA vs GT: Projected Depth Chart, Starters Out

    52 minutes ago
    UGAPM11302019938-L
    News

    Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Update

    22 hours ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0815-L
    News

    Injury Report - Getting Healthy vs Georgia Tech

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_15307610
    News

    Georgia Among Elias Ricks’ Top Four Schools

    Nov 26, 2021
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1398-X2
    News

    What Georgia Should Be Thankful For

    Nov 25, 2021
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_1116-X2
    News

    Nyland Green Arrested on Five Counts

    Nov 24, 2021