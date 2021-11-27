Final Thoughts: Dawgs Remain Clean Through Old Fashion Hate

Georgia takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at Noon. We bring you our final thoughts as the game approaches.

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to tee it up for the first time since 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic took a lot of things for us, including for the first time since 1924, Georgia and Georgia Tech would not be played due to the conferences playing conference only regular-season schedules.

So, the annual tradition is renewed in Atlanta today.

Georgia Tech has won just four of the last 20 meetings since the turn of the millennia, and Saturday won't be much different.

This is a Georgia Tech offense that has been mediocre throughout the year and a Tech defense that has been completely porous including allowing 55 points to Notre Dame just a week ago.

Things likely won't be much different inside of Bobby-Dodd stadium today. Georgia will control the football game from opening kick to closing whistle, it's a matter of how for Georgia.

The keyword is CLEAN. Georgia has to remain clean and healthy through this contest today. What they can't have is a repeat of 2019, when their best offensive weapon, George Pickens got caught up in the matchup and was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship game a week later. Though everyone remembers that one.

Though, a lot don't recall the other impactful portion of that contest. D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia Tech in 2019 as well. He missed most of the SEC Championship game and went on to be limited against Baylor in the bowl game as well.

Georgia has got to stay healthy, handle business, and get out of Atlanta with all of its members.

The Dawgs also have the opportunity to go through an entire regular season slate completely clean and perfect for the first time in over 30

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.