Georgia vs Florida - Both QB Rooms Up in the Air

Headed into the matchup between Georgia and Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville both quarterback rooms are up in the air.

Entering the 2021 season, there were questions about both Georgia and Florida's roster.

The Bulldogs were replacing seven defensive backs, a starting inside linebacker, two offensive linemen, and preparing for life without George Pickens following a torn ACL.

The Gators were replacing a Heisman finalist at quarterback, a Mackey Award winner at tight end, and their top two options at wide receiver.

Though both camps felt comfortable about where they were at quarterback heading into 2021.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen was adamant about starting Emory Jones, and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart knew JT Daniels was his guy. Now, 7 games into the college football season for both of these programs and there are questions about the quarterback room.

Georgia

Stetson Bennett has started the last three football games, all against ranked opponents, all convincing wins with effective and turnover-free football from the offense under Bennett's control. All while preseason Heisman hopeful and starter JT Daniels has been rehabbing a lat muscle strain that has kept him out of the last three contests.

Entering game week, JT Daniels has finally seen live reps with the first-team unit, something that could not have been said in the last several weeks. Time will tell this week, who is going to get the start.

Smart has even detailed thoughts of playing both quarterbacks when Daniels returns to full health, saying that both players provide ways to win depending on the opponent.

"There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that's Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That's JT. But the first thing with JT is that he's got to be healthy."

Florida

Dan Mullen has been adamant for most of the season that Emory Jones is his guy. That's his quarterback and he is the starter of the University of Florida. Though it's going to be hard to keep Anthony Richardson off the field after last week's performance in the second half against LSU. Both quarterbacks have played in five of seven contests this season. So, either way it doesn't matter who starts, both quarterbacks are likely to be showcased at some point.

