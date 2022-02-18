REPORT: Fran Brown to Accept Cornerbacks Job at Georgia

Reports have surfaced that Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown has accepted the opening at Georgia to be the cornerbacks coach.

The loss of a rising star in the coaching industry like defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to Miami hurt Georgia, but it was not a pain that lingered for long, as reports have surfaced that they've found a replacement for Addae. Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown is expected to accept the job opening at Georgia, Dawgs Daily has confirmed. As first reported by Pete Thamel.

When the defensive backs job came open following the 2020 season with former coach Charlton Warren leaving Athens for the defensive coordinating role at Indiana, Kirby Smart went out and hired arguably one of the best replacements on the market.

Addae was fresh off a season at West Virginia, where the Mountaineers ranked towards the nation's top in passing defense during the 2020 season. However, the stop in Athens only helped as Addae helped coach a defensive back room that helped Georgia's defense rank first in scoring defense, redzone defense, and second in total defense. The Bulldogs passing defense was the 13th best in the country in 2021.

As for Brown, Rutgers gained 19 turnovers in 2020, most in a season since 2012, and 10 more than forced the previous season. That included at least one takeaway in eight games, multiple in four games, and at least four two times. Helped the team establish a +5 turnover margin, it's best in a Big Ten season.

Here's his coach lineage.

2020-2021: Rutgers (secondary)

2019: Temple (co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks)

2017-18: Baylor (assistant head coach/cornerbacks

2016: Temple (associate head coach/defensive backs)

2013-15: Temple (defensive backs)

2012: Temple (graduate assistant)

2011: Temple (director of internal operations)

2010: Paul VI High School (defensive backs)

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.