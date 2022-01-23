Freshmen Faces: Mykel Williams to Impact this Roster Immediately

Georgia is beginning to make a name for itself when it comes to the defensive line and the impact players they are sending off to the NFL, the next in line is Mykel Williams.

Georgia is beginning to make a name for itself when it comes to the defensive line and the impact players they are sending off to the NFL.

Lorenzo Carter, John Jenkins, Jonathan Ledbetter, Malik Herring, Azeez Ojulari, Travon Walker, Devonte, and Jordan Davis are all players that impacted the line of scrimmage for Georgia's defense over the last decade and they've all found homes in the NFL or are soon to do so.

That wave of NFL Draft and career success along the defensive line has only just begun under the Kirby Smart regime too.

Up next is SI99 Member Mykel Williams. Williams is 6'5, 247 pounds and was just named the defensive player of the year for the 2022 class.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was in San Antonio, Texas for the Adidas All-American game, here's what we learned about Williams.

Likely our overall top performer from this week's practice sessions, Mykel Williams put on a defensive line display this week in San Antonio. He's a product of pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith in Atlanta, Georgia and it's evident that Williams has not only retained the information and knowledge, he knows how to convey it. Williams would flip roles from star pass-rush specialist to pass-rush coaching guru in between reps. Retaining information is important in football, being able to relay that information is the difference between really good and elite.

He went on to be the top performer, but not just for the week as a whole, he was named top performer for all three practice days, and the game itself. It was the Mykel Williams show in San Antonio.

With the loss of players like Travon Walker to the draft, and Adam Anderson's situation not having been resolved, Mykel Williams will need to play in 2022. He's certainly ready to do so too.

