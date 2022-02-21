Skip to main content

Latest on George Pickens NFL Draft Projection

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens missed the majority of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Spring Practice, but he flashed in a brief return enough to warrant early draft attention.

George Pickens didn't waste much time displaying his talents on the college level. As a freshman, he led the Bulldogs with 727 yards receiving, including a Sugar Bowl performance that saw 175 yards on 12 catches and a touchdown to take home the MVP honors. 

In 2020, Pickens played just eight games due to an injured pectoral muscle as well as a condensed season during COVID, though he managed to still flash with 513 yards on 36 receptions.

Then, in the spring of 2021, Pickens tore his ACL, causing the start of his junior season to begin in late November against Georgia Tech. He was used in a limited role throughout the SEC Championship and playoff run on the way to a title, and he still manged to do George Pickens things. Diving catches, winning 50/50 balls, making tough and contested catches. For the most part, he was the same old George Pickens in his return, just a lot less of him. 

Now, as the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Pickens is in the midst of an NFL Combine prep that could see millions made if he tests and examines well. 

According to sources, the NFL has been sending scouts to Athens since the start of Pickens' freshman season. Word spread quickly of the miraculous catch radius the then-freshman had. Now, he's potentially one of the best deep threats available in the draft. 

Current projections have Pickens slotted to be a second-round draft selection, though with a strong combine he could launch himself into that first-round discussion. Pickens has never been known for being a burner, more of a play-speed football player with a tremendous amount of body control. However, a time in the low 4.5's is all the NFL will need to justify placing value in a 6'3 receiver like Pickens who can create separation late against just about any defensive back as he's proven in his college career. 

