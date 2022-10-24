Georgia and Florida Release Joint Statement Regarding Series Location

The annual neutral site matchup between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida is one of the more highly-anticipated matchups on a yearly basis. It's also one of the more highly-debated topics amongst both fanbases, at least the location of the contest tends to be around this time every year.

Since Kirby Smart's hire in Athens, he's been adamant about changing the contest in some shape or form to allow Georgia at least a home game every third year. Smart's argument is that Alabama doesn't have to sacrifice recruiting every other year for the Auburn matchup or the LSU matchup. This has sparked a discussion about potentially changing the neutral site series.

It's such a hot topic that both schools have issued a statement about the future of the series:

"The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools' football programs overall."

Kirby Smart made his opinions known during the SEC Media day interviews:

“When Auburn plays Alabama, guess where the recruits are? When LSU and Alabama play, that’s where the biggest recruits want to go. It’s an opportunity for us to bring these kids, who fly in from all over the country — what game do they want to come see Georgia play? They’d like to see Georgia play Florida, but they can’t do that. It’s very important. Recruiting is very important. I just can’t get a Florida coach to agree with me."

This state-border rivalry has also produced some of the most memorable moments for the Georgia fan base. In 1980, one of the greatest moments in Georgia football history occurred when the legendary radio voice Larry Munson cried "Run Lindsay, run" as Lindsay Scott took a pass from Buck Belue 93-yards for a touchdown to help the Dawgs win the game.

In 2007, former head coach Mark Richt orchestrated one of the greatest touchdown celebrations in football history when the entire team danced in the end zone after Knowshon Moreno broke the plane and got in the end zone.

Five years later, Aaron Murray threw to Malcolm Mitchell and watched his wide receiver bounce off several Florida defenders and score a 45-yard touchdown to extend Georgia's lead to eight points. On the very next drive with Florida knocking on the door, linebacker Jarvis Jones tracked down the Florida ball carrier, punched the ball out into the zone and the Bulldogs recovered to seal the game.

It's an SEC divisional rivalry that has created one of the greatest environments in all of college football with two fan bases that absolutely despise one another.

