Georgia Hires Former Player

Over the last few years under Coach Smart, Georgia has continued to add to his support staff.

Add former UGA edge rusher D'Andre Walker to the list of former players being added to the support staff. Walker tweeted out a graphic of him on Twitter, mentioning that he was hired by Georgia's Athletic Association.

Walker played four years in Athens at the JACK outside linebacker position, most recently played by Azeez Ojulari. Throughout his four years in Athens, Walker racked up 13.5 career sacks, leading the team in sacks his junior and senior season for the Dawgs.

After graduating from Georgia with a bachelor's degree in Sociology D'Andre would go on to play two years in the NFL with the Titans and, most recently, the Seahawks before coming back to Athens after securing a full-time internship in the UGAAA Student Development.

