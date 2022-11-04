Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee

The University of Georgia will honor the late Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi this Saturday when the Bulldogs host Tennessee.

Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will be adorned with special sideline artwork near the endzones. The sideline paint near the west end zone, from the goal line to the 20, will be red and feature Vince Dooley’s initials “VD” along with his signature. Starting at the other 20, and reaching to the east end zone, will be Trippi’s number “62” and his signature.

Georgia lost both of the legends in recent weeks.

Charley Trippi is a member of both the NFL and College Football Hall of Fame. He played football for Georgia from 1942-1946, with a pause during 1944 and 1945 to serve in the United States military during WWII. He would go on to earn All-American honors, and in 1946 finished second to Army’s Glenn Davis in the Heisman Trophy voting. Charley Trippi passed away on October 19th at the age of 100.

Everyone knows the story and impact of Vince Dooley. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart summed it up when he dedicated Georgia’s recent win over Florida to the late Dooley. “This win goes to Coach Dooley, and he would’ve been so proud of our first half,” Smart said. “He might not have been proud of our second half. But Coach Dooley has meant so much to this university, and his family has meant so much to us and all the people in Athens. This win is for him.”

Vince Dooley spent 40 years at the University of Georgia, from 1964-2004, and served as both head coach and athletic director for many of those. During his tenure, Dooley captured 6 SEC Championships and won the 1980 National Championship. Dooley passed away on October 29th at the age of 90.

