INJURY: Chris Smith Exits the Game Against Oregon

Georgia safety Christopher Smith has exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury after making a miraculous break-up.

Georgia safety Christopher Smith has exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury after making a miraculous break-up on what would have been Oregon's first and only explosive play of the football game. 

Smith was quickly replaced by Dan Jackson alongside Malaki Starks at safety. 

We will keep you posted on any further updates on Smith's injury. 

LIVE Updates

1st Quarter

(0-0) 15:00: Georgia won the kickoff and elected to defer to the second half.

(0-0) 14:15: A false start by Oregon backs them up for a third and eight. Oregon picks up a first down on an eight-yard pass.

(0-0) 11:40: An incomplete pass on third and three brings up an Oregon punt.

(0-0) 10:33: Georgia spreading the field to begin the drive. Predominantly stayed in 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends.)

(7-0) 6:15: Ladd McConkey scores on a reverse.

(7-0) 4:15: Malaki Starks, the true freshman, picks off a deep ball from Bo Nix.

(7-0) 4:10: Washington's his first reception n of the is year a highlight as he hurdles a Duck defender.

(7-0) :35: Ladd McConkey records a reception and takes Georgia to the Oregon one-yard line.

Second Quarter

(14-0) 15:00: Stetson Bennett punched it in for a second touchdown of the game.

(14-0) 12:45: Oregon picks up a first down on a third and five. Christopher Smith called for a horsecollar.

(14-0) 11:45: Christopher Smith jumps a pass from Nix for the second interception of the game.

(14-0) 10:49: Bennett takes a massive shot on second down and delivers a strike downfield.

(21-0) 8:49: Georgia relied on the running game heavy this drive; Kenny McIntosh finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

(21-0) 4:49: An unnecessary roughness call on Lassiter advances Oregon inside the Georgia 15-yard line.

(21-0) 4:00: An Oregon false start backs Oregon up on third down.

(21-3) 4:00: Starks makes a pass break-up on a third and long and holds the Ducks to a field goal.

(28-3) :30: Bennett hits Kenny McIntosh on a wheel route, taking Georgia down to the 4-yard line. Bennett connects with McConkey in a circus play, evading four tackles.

Third Quarter

(35-3) 12:30: Kendall Milton rushes for a 12-yard touchdown.

(35-3) 9:30: A third and five-run from Daijun Edwards picks up a first down and more.

(42-3) 5:20: Bennett connects with Mitchell for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

