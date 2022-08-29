Skip to main content

Georgia's Projected Week One Offensive Depth Chart

Who do we see trotting out with the starting Georgia offense on Saturday?

It is finally a game week in Athens, Georgia; the University of Georgia will travel down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 3rd, for their season-opener against the University of Oregon.

After a fall camp full of position battles, Georgia's offense will look to replace as many as six offensive starters, depending on how you consider a starter from last season's team. 

Some of the major winners from this past fall camp include Xavier Truss, who sources tell SI Dawgs Daily will likely be the starter at left guard come Saturday, with Devin Willock rotating in. Tate Ratledge regains his right guard spot where he started last year against Clemson before a foot injury sidelined him for the season.

Below is how we see Georgia's offensive depth chart heading into the top-15 clash.

  • QB1: Stetson Bennett 
    • QB2: Carson Beck 
    • QB3: Brock Vandagriff 
  • RB1: Kenny McIntosh
  • RB2: Kendall Milton
    • RB3: Daijun Edwards
    • RB4: Branson Robinson
  • X-WR: AD Mitchell 
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 
  • Z-WR: Ladd McConkey 
    • Dillon Bell 
  • Slot-WR: Kearis Jackson
    • Dominick Blaylock 
  • TE1: Brock Bowers 
    • TE2: Darnell Washington
    • TE3: Arik Gilbert 
  • LT: Broderick Jones 
  • LG: Xavier Truss 
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran 
  • RG: Tate Ratledge 
  • RT: Warren McClendon
How to Watch Oregon vs. Georgia

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

