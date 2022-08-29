It is finally a game week in Athens, Georgia; the University of Georgia will travel down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 3rd, for their season-opener against the University of Oregon.

After a fall camp full of position battles, Georgia's offense will look to replace as many as six offensive starters, depending on how you consider a starter from last season's team.

Some of the major winners from this past fall camp include Xavier Truss, who sources tell SI Dawgs Daily will likely be the starter at left guard come Saturday, with Devin Willock rotating in. Tate Ratledge regains his right guard spot where he started last year against Clemson before a foot injury sidelined him for the season.

Below is how we see Georgia's offensive depth chart heading into the top-15 clash.

Georgia's Projected Week One Offensive Depth Chart

QB1: Stetson Bennett

QB2: Carson Beck



QB3: Brock Vandagriff

RB1: Kenny McIntosh

RB2: Kendall Milton

RB3: Daijun Edwards



RB4: Branson Robinson

X-WR: AD Mitchell

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z-WR: Ladd McConkey

Dillon Bell

Slot-WR: Kearis Jackson

Dominick Blaylock

TE1: Brock Bowers

TE2: Darnell Washington



TE3: Arik Gilbert

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Xavier Truss

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Tate Ratledge

RT: Warren McClendon

How to Watch Oregon vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

