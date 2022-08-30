It is finally a game week in Athens, Georgia; the University of Georgia will travel down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 3rd, for their season-opener against the University of Oregon.

After a fall camp full of position battles, Georgia's defense will look to replace as many as eight defensive starters, which doesn't include one of the three inside linebackers taken in this past April's NFL Draft.

Notable Position Battle Winners

In a defense that usually leans on seniority early, Walthour is the projected starter at defensive end over Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins for now. You'll see a major rotation here nonetheless. Who starts is ancillary.

Zion Logue projects as the starter at nose tackle, but without a Jordan Davis in the middle, Georgia will likely rotate the position.

The two inside linebackers' spots will also rotate heavily but expect both Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon to receive the majority of the snaps at Mike and Will. Though Trezman Marshall will get a good portion of the snaps as well.

Georgia has two good corners fighting it out for the spot opposite of Kelee Ringo. Kamari Lassiter looks to be the favorite to start, but that does not mean we won't see Nyland Green.

Below is how we see Georgia's offensive depth chart heading into the top-15 clash.

Georgia's Projected Week One Defensive Depth Chart

DE1: Tramel Walthour

DE2: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins



DE3: Mykel Williams



DE4: Bill Norton

DT1: Jalen Carter

DT2: Warren Brinson



DT3: Christen Miller

NT1: Zion Logue

NT2: Nazir Stackhouse



NT3: Jonathan Jefferson/Bear Alexander

JACK: Nolan Smith

Robert Beal/Chaz Chambliss



Marvin Jones

SAM: Robert Beal

Chaz Chambliss/MJ Sherman



Darris Smith



CJ Madden

MIKE: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Xavian Sorey Jr./ EJ Lightsey/Jalon Walker

WILL: Smael Mondon/Trezman Marshall

Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey

STAR: Javon Bullard

William Poole



Tykee Smith

Left Safety: Dan Jackson

Tykee Smith/David Daniel



Malaki Starks

Right Safety: Christopher Smith

Tykee Smith/David Daniel



Malaki Starks

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

William Poole



Daylen Everrette



Marcus Washington Jr.

Right Corner: Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green

Williams Poole



Jaheim Singletary



Julian Humphrey

