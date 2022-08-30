Skip to main content

Georgia's Projected Week One Defensive Depth Chart

Who starts on a reloaded Georgia defense come week one versus the Oregon Ducks?

It is finally a game week in Athens, Georgia; the University of Georgia will travel down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, September 3rd, for their season-opener against the University of Oregon.

After a fall camp full of position battles, Georgia's defense will look to replace as many as eight defensive starters, which doesn't include one of the three inside linebackers taken in this past April's NFL Draft.

Notable Position Battle Winners 

  • In a defense that usually leans on seniority early, Walthour is the projected starter at defensive end over Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins for now. You'll see a major rotation here nonetheless. Who starts is ancillary. 
  • Zion Logue projects as the starter at nose tackle, but without a Jordan Davis in the middle, Georgia will likely rotate the position. 
  • The two inside linebackers' spots will also rotate heavily but expect both Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon to receive the majority of the snaps at Mike and Will. Though Trezman Marshall will get a good portion of the snaps as well.
  • Georgia has two good corners fighting it out for the spot opposite of Kelee Ringo. Kamari Lassiter looks to be the favorite to start, but that does not mean we won't see Nyland Green.

Below is how we see Georgia's offensive depth chart heading into the top-15 clash.

Georgia's Projected Week One Defensive Depth Chart 

  • DE1: Tramel Walthour
    • DE2: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
    • DE3: Mykel Williams
    • DE4: Bill Norton
  • DT1: Jalen Carter 
    • DT2: Warren Brinson
    • DT3: Christen Miller 
  • NT1: Zion Logue  
    • NT2: Nazir Stackhouse
    • NT3: Jonathan Jefferson/Bear Alexander
  • JACK: Nolan Smith 
    • Robert Beal/Chaz Chambliss
    • Marvin Jones
  • SAM: Robert Beal 
    • Chaz Chambliss/MJ Sherman
    • Darris Smith
    • CJ Madden 
  • MIKE: Jamon Dumas-Johnson 
    • Xavian Sorey Jr./ EJ Lightsey/Jalon Walker
  • WILL: Smael Mondon/Trezman Marshall
    • Xavian Sorey/Jalon Walker/EJ Lightsey 
  • STAR: Javon Bullard
    • William Poole
    • Tykee Smith
  • Left Safety: Dan Jackson
    • Tykee Smith/David Daniel 
    • Malaki Starks 
  • Right Safety: Christopher Smith 
    • Tykee Smith/David Daniel 
    • Malaki Starks 
  • Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
    • William Poole 
    • Daylen Everrette
    • Marcus Washington Jr. 
  • Right Corner: Kamari Lassiter/Nyland Green
    • Williams Poole 
    • Jaheim Singletary
    • Julian Humphrey 

