Injury Report: Latest on Who's In, Who's Potentially Out

Headed into the matchup with Florida, Georgia is working to get fully healthy for the first time in quite a while.

Georgia's injury report list has been rather lengthy for the better part of the football season to date. They are (7-0) and the No. 1 ranked team in the country coming off the bye week and they've done as much without much luck in the injury department.

However, things could be changing it seems, as some of Georgia's key players that have been on the injury report seem to be getting back to speed following the week off.

Headed into the matchup with Florida, sources have indicated that JT Daniels is back competing with the first-team unit during practice following the lat injury he's been nursing. Though he is splitting reps with Stetson Bennett.

Running back Kenny McIntosh has been limited for several weeks with a hamstring issue and he appears to be returning to action this week.

The receiving core has been rather banged up all season and it could be seeing the return of Arian Smith this week as well.

Safety Christopher Smith is likely good to go for the matchup with the Florida Gators following his shoulder injury against Auburn that kept him out of the Kentucky contest, though Smart did say he was available.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

