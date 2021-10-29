Friday Injury Report: Dawgs Finally Getting Healthy

Georgia's injury report list has been rather lengthy for the better part of the football season to date. Though heading into the biggest rivalry they appear to be getting healthy.

They are (7-0) and the No. 1 ranked team in the country coming off the bye week and they've done as much without much luck in the injury department.

Though heading into the biggest rivalry matchup on the schedule in Jacksonville, Florida against the Gators, it appears Georgia just might be the healthiest version of themselves to date.

Quarterback JT Daniels is back competing with the first-team unit during practice following the lat injury he's been nursing. Though he split reps with Stetson Bennett throughout the week and there's yet to be a starter named.

Running back Kenny McIntosh has been limited for several weeks with a hamstring issue and he appears to be returning to action this week.

The wide receiver group has seen George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, and Arian Smith all spend time on the injury report. Headed into Saturday's game, it looks like they will get most of their weaponry back and healthy.

Jermaine Burton appears to be fully recovered from a groin injury that's kept him limited for several weeks now. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has fully recovered from an ankle injury he suffered in the win over Vanderbilt. Arian Smith will likely be back following a month-long battle with a shin bruise as well.

We have confirmed an injury to Justin Robinson and it’s questionable whether or not he will be available Saturday.

Though there's still no sign of George Pickens on the horizon or even speculation of a timetable for return, Georgia is as healthy as they've been at wide receiver all season.

Safety Christopher Smith suffered a shoulder injury against Auburn and didn't play against Kentucky but sources have indicated he is good to go this week. Linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a minor knee injury during the bye week, but is good to go Saturday as well.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

