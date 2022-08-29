Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report Ahead of the Season Opener

The season opener against Oregon is near. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media for his weekly pre-game press conference and he updated the injury report.

Five days away from the season opener against Oregon, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media for his weekly pre-game press conference. 

Among many topics spoken about during Monday's first presser of the new season, Smart gave an updated report on how Georgia's roster is faring after fall camp. Injuries were a big topic this time last year, as the Bulldogs suffered injuries to several key contributors before the season even kicked off.

This season so far looks to be different as Georgia comes out of fall camp with a relatively healthy football team. 

Georgia Football Injury Report 8/29/2022

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak. 
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant. 
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare up, he's been practicing, however. 
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29, he's back in action. 
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 
