Georgia Injury Report Prior to Conference Title Game Against LSU

The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers, and they seem to be a relatively healthy football team at this point in the season.

The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. 

The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt. 

Smart provided an update on star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell Sunday evening: 

Smart indicated that Mitchell was "better" and that they were encouraged by his improvement each week and that they expected him to do even more this week in practice, warmups, and in the game.

Sources indicated that Mitchell got practices reps a week ago in 11 on 11 situations, which was a virtual requirement from Smart for the star wideout to return to the lineup. So, it looks like Mitchell will see the field on Saturday against LSU, as for how much, that's yet to be determined. 

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 11/25

  • Zion Logue, DT (IN) - Smart mentioned that Logue was bothered by a previous injury. 
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources. 
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last three weeks.
  • De'Nylon Morrissette (IN) - Morrissette was dealing with a groin issue according to Smart. He's expected to be back in the mix this week. 
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup. 
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech. 
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

