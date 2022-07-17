Film Room: Jaheim Singletary Is The Modern Corner

Every coach would love to have corner Jaheim Singletary on their roster. He looks like he was born to play the position and may eventually become a high-level NFL prospect.

Almost every blue blood program in America courted Singletary in high school. He initially committed to Ohio State before rescinding his pledge. Ultimately, the allure of Athens won out, and Singletary became a Georgia Bulldog.

People around the program were ecstatic with the signing, with some saying that they had him evaluated as the No. 1 corner in the country. Not only is Singletary a stunning representation of what a modern corner looks like, but he is also exactly what head coach Kirby Smart looks for at the position. Smart is notoriously picky about corners; after all, he was a defensive back himself during his playing days at Georgia.

Smart was a major player in this recruitment, laying all of the chips on the table and making Singletary feel like a priority. Defensive analyst Will Muschamp led the way in this recruiting battle, underscoring how much Georgia wanted him.

When Smart and Muschamp team up to recruit a corner, fans should be excited about that player. Singletary brings a lot to the table, but what should fans specifically be excited about?

Ball Skills

Georgia has developed a pattern of targeting corners with elite ball skills. They had corner Tyson Campbell start for several years, signed 2021 corner Nyland Green, and now brought Singletary on board.

Singletary's ball skills resemble that of a receiver. He can track the ball out of the air and attack it at the catch point. Additionally, Singletary utilizes his long wingspan by snatching the ball out of the air instead of using his body to secure the catch.

He spent part of his high school career playing wide receiver, where those ball skills were routinely on display. Singletary made a knack for the spectacular catch, laying out for balls down the field and making leaping catches on jump balls.

Ball skills equate to turnovers, and turnovers rule all. The NFL is infatuated with corners that can track the ball out of the air and take it away, and Singletary displayed a knack for doing that at eighteen years old.

Physical Profile

His physical stature matches that of the modern Georgia corner. Singletary is 6-2 with ridiculously long arms and the athleticism to match. While his speed isn't overwhelming, Jaheim's long strides eat up space quickly. Additionally, his hip flexibility allows him to break on routes and match receivers anywhere across the field.

Part of playing the corner position is about developing a plan for when you get beat. This is a when and not an if, as receivers are so skilled nowadays that it's only a matter of time before they get behind you.

Fortunately, Singletary's size and speed allow him to catch up when he gets behind the play fairly easily. Even when wideouts have a step, his long arms allow him to lodge the ball out from a receiver's hands.

The only thing Singletary physically needs to improve is his weight. He is currently listed at 170 lbs. and earned the nickname "Slim" throughout his predatory career. With his physical gifts, the weight isn't a large concern, but it is an area they want to progress in the coming years.

Football IQ

Singletary understands how to play corner. When matched up isolated out wide, he plays with sound technique and matches receivers, but most top recruits around the country can do that.

His football IQ is on display when he gets to operate in space. Singletary plays patiently, and lets plays develop in front of him. You can see him processing the game in real-time, reading his keys, and waiting. When he sees an opening, he accelerates full speed and closes the distance.

He hardly is caught out of position and never seems surprised by anything happening. Singletary doesn't try to skip out on the less glamorous parts of the position, such as making downhill tackles and biding your time by holding up your end of the zone.

Conclusion

Jaheim fits the billing of a blue-chip corner. He appears next in line at the position whenever his time comes. While he is only a true freshman, it's easy to project his skillset to both the college and professional levels.

There are few holes in his game. The weight will come with years in the weight room, and he shouldn't overcompensate and ruin his agility. This is someone who could see early playing time in their career.

Singletary's career arc may follow 2021 signee Kamari Lassiter. Lassiter saw garbage time reps at corner last season but flashed during those blowouts. This year he has a chance to compete for real snaps, suggesting Singletary may get an opportunity in the 2023 season.