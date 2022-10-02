Skip to main content

Jalen Carter Exits Georgia vs Missouri with Injury

Georgia's star defensive linemen Jalen Carter has exited the game with a left ankle injury on what appeared to be a high low block that went uncalled.

Carter was hobbled entering the football game, having been limited in action since the South Carolina football game. 

Carter remained on the field and doesn't appear to have entered the medical tent yet.

*Editor's Note: This article will continue to be updated with the latest on Carter's injury.  

Georgia Football Injury Report (Pregame) 

WR Adonai Mitchell will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2.

DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense.

RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame.

WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet.

Other Injuries

  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

