Georgia's need for a dominant player at the nickel position, or STAR, has never been more prevalent. And sophomore Javon Bullard has all the ingredients.

"I don't think we've been this thin at defensive back in the seven years I've been here."

That was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart this spring when asked about where he felt his defensive back room was currently. It's been a position group that's seen a tremendous amount of turnover in the last calendar year or more. Half a dozen transfers out, a few in, seven players into the NFL, it's been a litany of roster changes.

That's not to mention they have a new defensive backs coach in Fran Brown following the exit of one-year coach Jahmile Addae.

It's been a whirlwind, particularly for players like Javon Bullard who have been attempting to settle in the world of college football, entering just his second year in Athens.

Here was the review of Bullard's freshman tape:

I don't know if he's a safety, I don't know if he's a STAR, I don't know if he's a starter in year two, or will even find much more time to impact the roster considering the experience and depth in front of him, but I do know one thing about Javon Bullard... he's a football player. He's the smallest guy on the field every single Saturday and he just might be the most violent at all times. He's the most fun watch on tape, and it reminds me of watching a 5'10, 185-pound Nickelback for LSU running around bullying grown men on a college football field that people called the Honey Badger.

The box score won't show you the full impact of Bullard's scrimmage on Saturday, you'll have to find that on tape. And trust me, the tape is filled with flash plays. Whether it's batted balls at the line of scrimmage on blitz, violent tackles in the flat, or tight coverage in the slot, Georgia has themselves a STAR in Bullard, literally.

