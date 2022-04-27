Skip to main content

Spring Standout: Javon Bullard

Georgia's need for a dominant player at the nickel position, or STAR, has never been more prevalent. And sophomore Javon Bullard has all the ingredients.

"I don't think we've been this thin at defensive back in the seven years I've been here." 

That was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart this spring when asked about where he felt his defensive back room was currently. It's been a position group that's seen a tremendous amount of turnover in the last calendar year or more. Half a dozen transfers out, a few in, seven players into the NFL, it's been a litany of roster changes. 

That's not to mention they have a new defensive backs coach in Fran Brown following the exit of one-year coach Jahmile Addae. 

It's been a whirlwind, particularly for players like Javon Bullard who have been attempting to settle in the world of college football, entering just his second year in Athens. 

Here was the review of Bullard's freshman tape: 

I don't know if he's a safety, I don't know if he's a STAR, I don't know if he's a starter in year two, or will even find much more time to impact the roster considering the experience and depth in front of him, but I do know one thing about Javon Bullard... he's a football player. He's the smallest guy on the field every single Saturday and he just might be the most violent at all times. He's the most fun watch on tape, and it reminds me of watching a 5'10, 185-pound Nickelback for LSU running around bullying grown men on a college football field that people called the Honey Badger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The box score won't show you the full impact of Bullard's scrimmage on Saturday, you'll have to find that on tape. And trust me, the tape is filled with flash plays. Whether it's batted balls at the line of scrimmage on blitz, violent tackles in the flat, or tight coverage in the slot, Georgia has themselves a STAR in Bullard, literally. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220416_RRD_GDAY_3570-X2
News

Film Room: Stacy Searels' Unit Debuts with A+ Report Card

By Brooks Austin2 hours ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_01504-X2
News

REPORT: Multiple Bulldogs Mentioned as Sleeper First-Round Risers

By Harrison Reno19 hours ago
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1961-L
News

Debunking Three Controversial Draft Takes Surrounding Former Dawgs

By Brooks AustinApr 26, 2022
A628F1E4-4FA3-4810-9A6B-B08E57446B92
News

REPORT: Two Former Bulldogs Projected to Become Top-10 NFL Draft Picks

By Harrison RenoApr 25, 2022
05EEBE61-B35F-4A2E-B469-5ECF2C7A90BD
News

WATCH: What Georgia Lands in DB, Justyn Rhett

By Brooks AustinApr 25, 2022
F697DF9E-C15C-4B78-9F42-0A74105F82E3
Recruiting

BREAKING: Justyn Rhett Makes College Decision

By Harrison RenoApr 25, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31684-X4
News

UPDATE: Travon Walker Listed as Favorite to go No. 1

By Harrison RenoApr 25, 2022
211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-L (1)
News

Full Seven Round Mock: Dawgs SHATTER Draft Records

By Brooks AustinApr 25, 2022