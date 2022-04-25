REPORT: Two Former Bulldogs Projected to Become Top-10 NFL Draft Picks

Could Georgia see not one, but two former players go in the top-ten?

Monday morning saw a new player takeover sportsbooks as the consensus betting favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Day one of the Draft will commence on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, at 7:30 PM (EST) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Several former Bulldogs will be on hand inside Allegiant Stadium in the "green room" as they await their name to be called by NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell. Georgia will have up to 15 players potentially selected from last season's national championship-winning team over the three-day spectacle.

Just days out from Rodger Goodell putting the Jacksonville Jaguars "on the clock" with the No. 1 overall pick, whispers are starting to go around as to who the franchise may take with the first pick. Sportsbooks are rapidly changing as, over the weekend, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker went from having the second-best odds to go number one at +150 to now being the consensus favorite at -150, overtaking longtime favorite Aidan Hutchinson.

In a recent ESPN+ article, expert Todd McShay hinted at the potential of the Georgia defensive end being the pick for the Jaguars. McShay pointed to the high upside of Walker along with his motor as reasons why the Jaguars covet him over Hutchinson, who looks like the better pick on the stat sheet.

McShay later says that Walker may not be the only Georgia defensive lineman to go off the board within the top-ten as he hints that the Seattle Seahawks are potentially heavily considering taking Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis with the ninth overall pick.

As we've all learned in the past, nothing is completely certain when it comes to the NFL Draft. Things are still fluid as teams wait and pray that their top targets don't go off the board prior to their pick. As we inch closer to Draft Day, it seems the University of Georgia is destined for big three days.

