As we enter the week of the NFL Draft, we bring you our final Mock Draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, this time a full seven-round mock draft, Dawg version.

For the third consecutive year, the University of Georgia will be shattering its own NFL Draft record. After having sent 7 players to the NFL in 2020 and 8 players to the draft in 2021, Georgia could have as many as 14 players drafted in this week's 2022 NFL Draft.

So, as the first round arrives on Thursday night, we projected our final 2022 Mock Draft, with a bit of a twist, the all Dawgs edition.

First Round

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars - DE, Travon Walker

There's a theory running around the league that if Aidan Hutchinson were truly the No. 1 overall pick, we'd already know it. Which means as of Monday, there's still a good chance that Georgia's Travon Walker could go first overall. He currently is +140 to be the first overall selection.

No. 13 Houston Texans - DT, Jordan Davis

With the Chargers sitting at No. 17 overall, it's clear that if Houston wants an impact defender on the interior of their defense, they will need to be proactive about it. According to sources, most in the league don't expect Jordan to fall past the Chargers, and that known factor could force a team like Houston into taking Davis.

No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles - DT, Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt had first-round tape for two straight seasons, but it took a senior bowl performance for the ages to really cement Wyatt's title as the best 3-technique defensive tackle in this class. He will be a first-round necessity on Thursday, just a matter of which team.

No. 28 Green Bay Packers - WR, George Pickens

The Packers have already hosted Pickens on a pre-draft visit, and they are in desperate need of wide receiver help following the trade of Devante Adams. Rodgers is locked up for several more years in Green Bay, and he likely will need wide receiver help quickly.

No. 32 Detroit Lions - LB, Nakobe Dean

Dean's stock has taken a hit throughout the draft process, but he was unquestionably the best player on a defense the likes we haven't seen in nearly two decades of college football. He is a first-round player and should be drafted accordingly.

Second Round

No. 40 Seattle Seahawks - LB, Quay Walker

There are serious rumblings about Quay Walker sneaking his way into the first round, and even if he doesn't it doesn't seem as if he will be waiting very long on day two of the draft in Las Vegas.

No. 42 Indianapolis Colts - S, Lewis Cine

Cine was slotted in that late second round, early third until the NFL Combine when he ran sub 4.4 in the forty. That sky-rocketed his draft stock to potentially a first-round grade. There's plenty of tape to evaluate and there are ample traits for NFL Teams to work with.

Third Round

No. 68 Houston Texans - LB, Channing Tindall

Linebackers like Channing Tindall are extremely coveted on the NFL ranks. A 6'2 linebacker that's certainly capable of playing three downs and if need be can add in on special teams as well early on in his career if he doesn't crack the starting lineup, very similar to his career arch at Georgia.

No. 71 New York Jets - RB, James Cook

Cook's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will make him the first Georgia back off the board in this draft. He's going to have several suitors that are in need of a third-down back.

No. 85 New England Patriots - OL, Jamaree Salyer

An offensive lineman that played five positions in the SEC on his way to starting for two full seasons at tackle on his way to winning a national title? That's the type of pedigree that has Bill Belicheck swooning over a big fella.

Rounds 4 through 7

No. 114 Atlanta Falcons - RB, Zamir White

No. 129 Dallas Cowboys - CB, Derrion Kendrick

No. 156 Minnesota Vikings - OL, Justin Shaffer

No. 175 - Los Angeles Rams - TE, John Fitzpatrick

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.