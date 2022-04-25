NFL Mock Draft 2022: Georgia Bulldog Edition
For the third consecutive year, the University of Georgia will be shattering its own NFL Draft record. After having sent 7 players to the NFL in 2020 and 8 players to the draft in 2021, Georgia could have as many as 14 players drafted in this week's 2022 NFL Draft.
So, as the first round arrives on Thursday night, we projected our final 2022 Mock Draft, with a bit of a twist, the all Dawgs edition.
First Round
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars - DE, Travon Walker
There's a theory running around the league that if Aidan Hutchinson were truly the No. 1 overall pick, we'd already know it. Which means as of Monday, there's still a good chance that Georgia's Travon Walker could go first overall. He currently is +140 to be the first overall selection.
No. 13 Houston Texans - DT, Jordan Davis
With the Chargers sitting at No. 17 overall, it's clear that if Houston wants an impact defender on the interior of their defense, they will need to be proactive about it. According to sources, most in the league don't expect Jordan to fall past the Chargers, and that known factor could force a team like Houston into taking Davis.
No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles - DT, Devonte Wyatt
Wyatt had first-round tape for two straight seasons, but it took a senior bowl performance for the ages to really cement Wyatt's title as the best 3-technique defensive tackle in this class. He will be a first-round necessity on Thursday, just a matter of which team.
No. 28 Green Bay Packers - WR, George Pickens
The Packers have already hosted Pickens on a pre-draft visit, and they are in desperate need of wide receiver help following the trade of Devante Adams. Rodgers is locked up for several more years in Green Bay, and he likely will need wide receiver help quickly.
No. 32 Detroit Lions - LB, Nakobe Dean
Dean's stock has taken a hit throughout the draft process, but he was unquestionably the best player on a defense the likes we haven't seen in nearly two decades of college football. He is a first-round player and should be drafted accordingly.
Second Round
No. 40 Seattle Seahawks - LB, Quay Walker
There are serious rumblings about Quay Walker sneaking his way into the first round, and even if he doesn't it doesn't seem as if he will be waiting very long on day two of the draft in Las Vegas.
Read More
No. 42 Indianapolis Colts - S, Lewis Cine
Cine was slotted in that late second round, early third until the NFL Combine when he ran sub 4.4 in the forty. That sky-rocketed his draft stock to potentially a first-round grade. There's plenty of tape to evaluate and there are ample traits for NFL Teams to work with.
Third Round
No. 68 Houston Texans - LB, Channing Tindall
Linebackers like Channing Tindall are extremely coveted on the NFL ranks. A 6'2 linebacker that's certainly capable of playing three downs and if need be can add in on special teams as well early on in his career if he doesn't crack the starting lineup, very similar to his career arch at Georgia.
No. 71 New York Jets - RB, James Cook
Cook's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will make him the first Georgia back off the board in this draft. He's going to have several suitors that are in need of a third-down back.
No. 85 New England Patriots - OL, Jamaree Salyer
An offensive lineman that played five positions in the SEC on his way to starting for two full seasons at tackle on his way to winning a national title? That's the type of pedigree that has Bill Belicheck swooning over a big fella.
Rounds 4 through 7
- No. 114 Atlanta Falcons - RB, Zamir White
- No. 129 Dallas Cowboys - CB, Derrion Kendrick
- No. 156 Minnesota Vikings - OL, Justin Shaffer
- No. 175 - Los Angeles Rams - TE, John Fitzpatrick
