Former UGA WR, JJ Holloman Has New School

Former Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman has yet another new team after having spent a year at FIU, he will transfer to Liberty for his final two years of football.

Holloman was dismissed from the Georgia football team back in April of 2019 after news broke of an incident following the G-Day Spring Game in 2018 involving his then-girlfriend. It was reported to campus police earlier this month, but the woman did not want to pursue criminal charges so the case is inactive.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Holloman's dismissal ''we expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It's disappointing when this does not happen.''

According to the police report, the woman says she began arguing with Holloman after the spring game and called his brother to pick her up from his dorm room. While waiting for the brother to arrive, she reported ''being grabbed around the throat and punched in the face'' by Holloman.

Holloman was the leader among Georgia's returning receivers before he was dismissed. He had 24 catches for 418 yards with five touchdowns in 2018.

Holloman spent the 2020 season down at Florida International where he played in just four games.

