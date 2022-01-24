Reaction: What We Learned With Jermaine Burton News
Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 19th, 2022. Four days later, he announced he would be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide to finish his collegiate career.
A decision that sat one of two ways with the Georgia faithful. Either it was business, or it was personal.
There seemed to be a portion of the general public that sees what Alabama has done at the wide receiver position, even with transfers, and can understand that a wide receiver of Jermaine Burton's caliber would like to try his hand at becoming the next in the line of first-round wide receiver out of Alabama.
Afterall, Georgia has produced one first-round wide receiver since 2011 when AJ Greene was taken 4th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
In that same time frame, Alabama has produced seven first round picks at the position. Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, and Devonta Smith, all first-rounders, with Jameson Williams and Jon Metchie in this year's draft class.
There's really no comparison in terms of NFL Draft success at the wide receiver position. Alabama's success is unmatched. So, as far as a business decision, it makes sense.
As for the personal side of things... Welcome to college football in 2022. Georgia fans are getting a taste of what Tennessee fans got a year ago when All-SEC linebacker Henry To'o To'o left the Vols to become a member of the Crimson Tide. Or Clemson fans got when Derion Kendrick transferred to Georgia. Tykee Smith from West Virginia to Georgia. Elias Ricks from LSU to Alabama. Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech to Alabama.
The big dogs in College Football are about to feast on the starting rosters of others. That's now the nature of the business.
So, how has Georgia responded to such a thing? Well take a look at their recruiting strategies morphing. In 2020, Jermaine Burton's class, of the 25 high school players they signed, 16 were from outside the state of Georgia. States like California, Nevada, Arizona, New Jersey. They were global in 2020.
In 2022, their most recent class, they pulled 25 of 28 commits from the Southeast. Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, and North Carolina. They have centralized their prospect pool it appears. As the NIL and player movement becomes more and more of a factor in college football, Georgia is prioritzing proximity and character.
TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE
- January 19th, 2022 - JT Daniels has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 19th, 2022 - Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal
- January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal
- January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.
- January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources
- January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal
ROSTER MOVEMENTS
- Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
- George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
- Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens
- Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
- John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
- Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Jordan Davis, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
