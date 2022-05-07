Former Georgia Bulldogs turned Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean shared their thoughts on playing together at the next level.

Georgia's NFL Draft record success in 2022 doesn't come without extremely unique storylines, like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean now playing alongside one another in Philadelphia.

Jordan Davis was selected with the No. 13 overall selection by the Eagles, making him the highest selected defensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft, though it was a different story for his fellow esteemed Bulldog, Nakobe Dean. Due to medical and physical concerns about Dean, he slid, all the way to the 83rd overall selection.

“It was crazy,” Davis said. “I was like, ‘Is it real?’ I wasn’t really banking on having someone from UGA come with me but now that ‘Kobe is here, I feel a lot more settled in and comfortable.”

Both Dean and Davis expressed how much comfort was provided by the other being selected by the Eagles as well. Davis said that it was a "huge burden off my shoulders" having Nakobe in Philly with him.

As for Nakobe Dean, having such an outgoing friend like Davis on the roster never hurts with regards to making friends in the locker room.

"He’s(Jordan) such an easy-going guy that can get comfortable with people fast. I feel like if I see how how interacts with everybody, me being able to get more comfortable, me being able to get more connected with the team" - Dean on having Davis in Philadelphia

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is thoroughly impressed with both selections already, saying of Jordan Davis, "Good luck blocking Jordan. He's pretty big, can push the pocket, he can eat up double teams where they can't get to the linebackers." Those words aren't foreign to football fans of the Southeastern Conference. Georgia led the nation in rushing yards allowed per game for three straight seasons with Jordan Davis as the nose tackle position. That was no coincidence.

As for Dean, Sirianni thinks they got themselves an instinctual backer that's always going to be in the right place. "He has great instincts and he's all over the field. He's where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there."

