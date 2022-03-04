Jordan Davis Reveals Playing Weight, Trimmed Down for Combine

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis opened up at the NFL combine about where his weight was both during the season and currently at the combine.

Davis is listed on Georgia's website at 6'6, 340 pounds, but according to the former Dawg, he played anywhere from 350 pounds to 360 pounds during the season. Currently, Davis says he's in the 340-pound range, having lost north of 20 pounds since the end of the season in preparation for the biggest job interview of his life.

An interview that Davis himself calls a "dream come true."

Listening to Davis comment on playing around 350 or 360 pounds brings a bit of context to numbers like 19.6, which is the miles per hour in which Jordan Davis has been tracked on the GPS systems at Georgia. A nearly 360-pound man, at 6'6, running nearly 20 MPH.

Davis has had NFL owners biting at the bit to get the Charlotte, North Carolina native on their team for a few seasons now. A man amongst boys when it comes to playing on the football field, paired with a massive stature that moves in a lot of ways that people of Davis' size probably shouldn't.

When it comes to evaluating Davis, the oos and ahhs are not going to come from looking at his box score or stat sheet. The things that make Davis such a valuable football player more times than don't consist of him making a play on the ball. Instead, it's the amount of attention that is required from offensive lines, the amount of space he eats up front, and the holes he creates for his teammates to be able to make plays.

"Two on me, someone is free." It was not only Davis' mantra, but it often turned to three on Davis.

In his final season with Georgia, Davis earned first-team All-American honors, took home both the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, as well as helped the Bulldogs earn their first national championship in 41 years.

Davis has been graded as a consensus first-round pick amongst NFL draft experts largely due to the fact he is by far one of, if not, the most dominant football player in this year's class