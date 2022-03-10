Skip to main content

LATEST: Daniels on a Visit, SEC School Potentially In the Mix

Daniels can't officially transfer until he completes his undergraduate degree, which won't be finished until May. According to reports, Daniels is spending his spring break trying to find a new home.

JT Daniels went into the 2021 season as the expected starting quarterback for the University of Georgia after leading the Bulldogs to four straight victories in the final four games of the 2020 season. Daniels spent six games on the sideline in 2020 behind Stetson Bennett at quarterback before getting his chance as the starter versus Mississippi State.

Heisman Trophy hopeful, starting QB, and projected first-round quarterback in August, after three weeks due to an oblique injury, Stetson Bennett was getting playing time in his absence. Never to return to the starting lineup, Daniels then entered the transfer portal for the second time, this time as a graduate transfer. 

The only catch? Daniels can't officially transfer until he completes his undergraduate degree, which won't be finished until May. Now, according to reports, Daniels is spending his spring break trying to find a new home. 

Sources have confirmed that Daniels is at Oregon State on a visit, and the Beavers are a serious potential landing spot for the former Bulldog. 

West Virginia, Missouri, and Oregon State are the three programs that seem to be most linked to Daniels following initial rumors that Ole Miss could be an option. The Rebels have landed former Trojan Jaxson Dart at quarterback, however. 

