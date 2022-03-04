LATEST: Arik Gilbert Poised to Replace Pickens?

The return of Arik Gilbert could see Georgia's chances of returning to the CFP in 2022 boosted with the addition of another dynamic playmaker to the roster

Sources confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily back in January that former LSU tight end turned Georgia wide receiver, Arik Gilbert was back on campus and with the team during the national championship parade festivities after spending all of the 2021 season away from the team because of "personal issues."

The Marietta, Ga., native played eight games as a true freshman in Baton Rouge before he opted out of the final two contests. In those eight games, Gilbert recorded 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions, showing the potential to be the versatile playmaker that many envisioned coming out of high school.

After announcing his decision to transfer back home to the state of Georgia and attend the University of Georgia, Gilbert would go onto begin fall camp with the Bulldogs before news broke that Gilbert was not with the team because of "personal issues," as Kirby Smart described it in his August 14th press conference.

As it was widely reported over the last week, the talented wide receiver at Georgia is back on campus and participating in the team workouts being conducted as the Bulldogs begin preparation for the start of spring practice.

The return of Gilbert means one thing for Georgia, they may have their answer to the departure of former starting X-receiver George Pickens. Pickens missed eleven games as he recovered from an ACL tear he suffered in the spring of 2021, leaving Georgia's receiving core without its biggest deep threat for much of the season.

Pickens is now off to the NFL and will partake in the NFL Combine Thursday evening in front of NFL scouts and executives as he tries to improve his NFL Draft stock with an impressive showing, after telling the media he expects to run a 40-yard dash time that is in the range of 4.3 and 4.4 seconds, something that many believe would shoot his stock up the draft board.

As for Arik Gilbert, spring practice will begin a position battle for the X-receiver spot, where he is widely expected to compete with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Adonai Mitchell. Both hold an edge over Gilbert in terms of experience from this past season. Adonai Mitchell, a sophomore, is coming off a freshman campaign where he made arguably one of the biggest catches in program history in the national championship game against Alabama. He hauled in a contested 40-yard catch in the corner of the corner endzone giving Georgia the lead in the fourth quarter.

A breakout star in the 2021 season after coming out of high school as an underrated three-star, Mitchell is a favorite to earn a starting spot at one of Georgia's receiving positions, whether it be at the X or the Z-receiver position left vacant by Jermaine Burton's decision to transfer to Alabama.

With seven offensive starters returning from last season's national championship-winning team, Gilbert's addition could help put Georgia back in contention for another run at the College Football Playoffs in 2022.

