Travon Walker Predicts Insane 40 Time

Travon Walker is a name that Georgia fans knew coming into college and on Friday at the NFL Combine, Walker was asked about his height, weight, and what he will run in the 4o.

Travon Walker is a name that Georgia fans knew coming into college and after waiting a few seasons, only really got a glimpse of on his way to a likely first round selection, but boy did he leave an impact.

On Friday at the NFL Combine, Walker was asked about his height, weight and what he believes he will run in the 40-yard dash. He quickly responded that he weighed in at 272 pounds and believes he will run 4.6's, but is hoping for a 4.5.

For reference, Jadeveon Clowney shut the combine down back in 2014 with a 4.53 at 266 pounds.

At 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, and a strong closing to his college career, particularly in the College Football Playoff games versus Michigan and Alabama, Walker is shooting up draft boards as one of the best defensive ends available in the draft class. He's been projected as high as No. 5 overall in Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network's most recent mock draft.

All you need to know about Travon Walker from an athletic standpoint is as a true freshman Walker was featured on kickoff coverage for Georgia, then at 290 pounds. After playing behind the likes of Malik Herring and Azeez Ojulari for his first two seasons in Athens, 2021 served as his first time in the spotlight playing opposite of Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith for the majority of the season.

Walker finished the year with six sacks and 37 total tackles as a junior. Walker even made headlines for his punishing playstyle at the point of attack along the line of scrimmage. Walker annihilated a pulling Michigan offensive lineman before getting to the running back for a stop.

