JUST IN: Kearis Jackson Injured vs Georgia Tech

Georgia has had quite a bit of bad luck when it comes to the injury bug this season. Though entering Saturday's contest against Georgia Tech, they seemed to be getting healthier than they'd been all season.

They experienced a bit of bad luck Saturday as wide receiver Kearis Jackson has left the contest and is on the sideline in street clothes.

Jackson will not return to the contest. According to DJ Shockley on the UGA radio broadcast, the thought is it may be a rib injury that Jackson has suffered.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

