JUST IN: Kearis Jackson Injured vs Georgia Tech

    • November 27, 2021
    Kearis Jackson Injury During Georgia Tech Matchup

    Georgia Football wide receiver Kearis Jackson has left the contest vs Georgia Tech.
    Georgia has had quite a bit of bad luck when it comes to the injury bug this season. Though entering Saturday's contest against Georgia Tech, they seemed to be getting healthier than they'd been all season. 

    They experienced a bit of bad luck Saturday as wide receiver Kearis Jackson has left the contest and is on the sideline in street clothes. 

    Jackson will not return to the contest. According to DJ Shockley on the UGA radio broadcast, the thought is it may be a rib injury that Jackson has suffered. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

