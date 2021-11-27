JUST IN: Kearis Jackson Injured vs Georgia Tech

Kearis Jackson Injury During Georgia Tech Matchup
Georgia has had quite a bit of bad luck when it comes to the injury bug this season. Though entering Saturday's contest against Georgia Tech, they seemed to be getting healthier than they'd been all season.
They experienced a bit of bad luck Saturday as wide receiver Kearis Jackson has left the contest and is on the sideline in street clothes.
Jackson will not return to the contest. According to DJ Shockley on the UGA radio broadcast, the thought is it may be a rib injury that Jackson has suffered.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
