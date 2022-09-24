Skip to main content

Kenny McIntosh Suffers Injury vs Kent State

Georgia Football running back Kenny McIntosh entered the medical tent on Saturday, suffering from what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

He entered the medical tent only to exit the tent shortly after with a noticeable limp and without his helmet. He appears to be done for the day. 

UPDATE: According to a report by DJ Shockley of Georgia's own radio broadcast, Kenny McIntosh was diagnosed with a "left thigh contusion."

Georgia Football Injury Report per Kirby Smart 9/20

  • Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, he's really had it since the Oregon game. Hopefully, he wet him back this week. He was close last week, we didn't really need him." Smart on 9/19
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "Hopefully we will get him back this week. Last week we thought we'd get him back." Smart on 9/19
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

