Keys to Victory: How Georgia Gets the Job Done vs Bama

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Indianapolis for the national title against non other than the Alabama Crimson Tide. We bring you three keys to a victory.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Indianapolis, Indiana to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football Playoff final.

So, with a national championship on the line, what are the keys to Georgia getting the job done against Alabama for the first time in eight matchups?

Keep It In Front of You

Jameson Williams might be the most explosive weapon in all of college football and he proved as much in the first matchup between these two football teams back on December 4th. If Georgia is going to have success against Bryce Young, they will need to keep everything in front and force Young to be methodical. Young is more than capable of being patient and picking you apart slowly, but a slow death is better than a quick one in these circumstances.

Don't Abandon the Run

The moment Georgia has gone down at least two scores against Alabama in the last two matchups, they immediately go into air raid mode. It's understandable, but Georgia likely won't win this football game if Stetson Bennett is asked to throw 48 times as he was in the SEC Championship. Georgia's had decent success running the ball against Alabama, they just haven't had the opportunity to continue with that game plan because of the situation and score of the game. If Georgia becomes one-dimensional, things could be headed in a bad direction.

Don't Bust Assignments

Most thought Georgia was a rather disciplined football team, or at least they had been up until the SEC Championship. Then they proceeded to bust coverages on third down multiple times, giving up a 67-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams in the process. They proceeded to bust multiple routes as receivers on third down. All in a matter of four consecutive series in the second quarter of the first matchup. It was a debacle of sorts from Georgia. That, obviously, cannot happen Monday night.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.