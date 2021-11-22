Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech

    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 56 to 7 victory over Charleston Southern on Senior Day.
    Author:

    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 56 to 7 victory over Charleston Southern on Senior Day.

    As the Bulldogs begin to prepare for their final regular-season game of the 2021 schedule against in-state rival, Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are (11-0) and are one win away from likey clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. The only remaining question is, will they be the No. 1 overall seed or not. 

    Kirby met with the media on Monday, here's the entire presser. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1773-L
    News

    WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech

    15 seconds ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1530-X2
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to Georgia Tech

    12 minutes ago
    767F6574-C3BD-43D8-9080-FB8C258E5C80
    News

    JUST IN: Elias Ricks to Enter Transfer Portal

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13732271
    News

    Georgia Opens as MASSIVE Favorite Over Tech

    3 hours ago
    31901CA6-48DB-4BE5-B344-A591DABEB318
    News

    Who will Florida Hire? Top Candidates

    4 hours ago
    82FFC569-B593-4C5A-8E8A-64596AC8E898
    News

    What Does Singletary Bring to UGA?

    16 hours ago
    DF6FB9D4-8637-473F-BA3A-BF32F827F43C
    News

    BREAKING: Jaheim Singletary Announces College Decision

    12 hours ago
    211120_mlm_fb_charlestonsouthern_8034-L
    News

    Grades: Front Seven Dominates Again

    19 hours ago