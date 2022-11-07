Kirby Smart Updates Adonai Mitchell Injury Status Ahead of Mississippi State

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his usual Monday press conference at noon. Saturday's matchup will consist of a cross-divisional matchup as Georgia will travel out to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

Mike Leach is in the midst of his third season with the Bulldogs and they currently sit with a 6-3 record this season with all three losses coming in conference play. Mississippi State is a current 16.5-point underdog to Georgia.

Smart and his team have been pretty banged up this season. Adonai Mitchell has missed the majority of the season with an ankle injury and last week Nolan Smith suffered a pectoral injury that ended his season. Several players also experienced injuries during Georgia's game against Tennessee.

Smart updated Mitchell's status Monday, saying:

"We're hopeful to get each one of them back this week."

Sources have indicated Mitchell has been touch and go at practice. Ankle injuries, particularly high ankle injuries, can be a fickle situation for skill position players like Mitchell. Perhaps the Bulldogs can get him back this week for their game against Mississippi State.

Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Tennessee.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State)

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

