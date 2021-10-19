Kirby Smart Updates Daniels' Status Before Florida Week

    • October 19, 2021
    Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels Status as Bye Week kicks off

    Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday and provided a brief update on the status of Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels.
    Smart told the media that JT Daniels has seen an increase in his "pitch count" that head trainer Ron Courson has him on from 30/40 throws to 60/70 this week. He's still without pain and soreness. He went on to say that Daniels could see a bit more of the rep share starting as early as this week. 

    Smart had similar remarks a week ago prior to Georgia's home matchup with Kentucky. 

    "Monday he threw 30 or 40 balls. We didn't do a whole bunch Monday. Today he probably didn't do as much - he was a little more limited. He's kind of on a pitch count. The good news is he doesn't have a lot soreness."

    Daniels' lat injury was revealed following Georgia's 62-0 thrashing on the road against Vanderbilt. This latest injury forced Daniels back to the sidelines after missing the UAB game earlier in the season with an oblique injury. In JT's absence, Stetson Bennett is leading the Georgia offense at quarterback and is doing it at a high level, leading the Bulldogs to three straight top-25 victories, with the latest being a home win over the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats.

    In four games as the starter for Georgia, Bennett is showing improvement from his stint a year ago as the starter. The one known as the "Mailman" is gaining plaudits for his improvements on deep throws, showcasing his arm strength when called upon to do so.

    With Daniels on a "pitch count" this week, it still begs the question of whether or not the former USC transfer will be available next Saturday when Georgia takes on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida.

