Kirby Smart Updates Scott Cochran's Status

Scott Cochran is back in Athens, Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday, although he will not return to the sidelines this weekend.

Expected to return in the "next couple of weeks," it's unclear if Cochran will resume his role as the Bulldogs' special teams coordinator.

"We haven’t defined all that out. Right now we’re worried about his family and safety and we’re not really concerned about that," Smart said.

Smart issued a statement prior to the start of the season when news broke that Cochran was no longer with the team.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Before joining the staff in Athens with his longtime coaching friend Kirby Smart, Cochran spent 13 seasons with the Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the strength and conditioning coach under the legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Cochran spent almost a decade at Alabama working with then defensive coordinator Kirby Smart before Smart would leave the Tide for the head coaching job in Athens following the 2015 season. It was believed that Smart targeted Cochran to join his original staff in Athens, but Cochran stuck with the Tide before departing years later for the Dawgs.

Cochran oversaw the rise of Georgia punter Jake Camarda, who became the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020. The Georgia special teams unit showed tremendous promise in year one under Cochran.

