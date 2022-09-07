The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart are entering their third day of preparation for their second opponent in the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday.

Smart met with the media following Tuesday's practice, and needless to say, he wasn't exactly pleased with the efforts.

"I thought we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday, and I thought we had one of our worst practices of the year today."

He would go on to say that he doesn't really know where his team is at this point in the process:

To be honest, I don't know where we are. I was really pleased for the way they approached yesterday. We had a lot of competitive periods, and they had a great practice that made a lot of guys better. Today, it was not so enthusiastic. It wasn't to the standard of what we need. We have another day tomorrow to get it better."

Smart said on Monday that "standards don't need motivation," and that was then followed by a tremendous day, per Smart's comments on Tuesday. Most betting books have declined to offer a point spread for the game, although Wynn Casino did name Georgia a 52-point favorite for the home opener.

In Kirby Smart's first season in Athens, the home opener against an FCS opponent yielded a 26 to 24 nail-biter against Nicholls State to the chagrin of all those in attendance and at home. Later in that year, Smart's inaugural Dawgs beat Sunbelt conference member Lousiana by a mere 14 points at home.

Since then? Smart has waxed non-Power-5 opponents by an average of 41.5 points, that average skyrocketing over 50.0 over the last three seasons. It's been a bludgeoning for the little schools inside the hedges.

