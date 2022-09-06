Georgia went all out for Arch Manning in the 2023 class. Once Manning committed to Texas, the Dawgs shifted their focus to the 2024 class.

With young guys providing depth for UGA like Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, the need for a QB in the 2023 class isn't huge. With more time to focus in on the 2024 class, UGA can land their guy.

The Dawgs hosted multiple top 2024 QB targets at their season-opening win over Oregon, and here is everything you need to know about them.

*Editor's Note: These are not the only targets in 2024. Dawgs Daily has spoken with Julian Sayin, a 2024 QB from California who is arguably Georgia's top target in the class, he likely won't be able to make it to any games this fall due to his high school football schedule. Though, he is highly interested in the Bulldogs, per sources.

Jadyn Davis - Charlotte (NC)

The Dawgs were the first school to offer Davis and have been after him ever since. He is towards the top of the board for UGA and is someone that Georgia fans need to be aware of.

The 247 Composite Rankings rank Davis as the 5th best QB in the 2024 class and the 21st-best player nationally. That is good enough to be named a five-star. Along with Georgia, Davis has accumulated offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, and numerous others.

Georgia and Michigan are the top contenders, but programs like Penn State, LSU, and North Carolina are still involved. Davis is coming off a recent visit to North Carolina. Expect him to take plenty more visits ahead of his commitment.

Air Noland - Langston Hughes (GA)

Noland is no stranger to those who follow GAHS football. He has been one of the most dominant players in the state for the past three seasons, and his senior season is on pace to be his best year yet. So far in just three games, Noland has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 837 yards and 12 TDs against 0 INTs.

To go along with his production, Noland has also been a productive and trendy player on the camp scene over the past few seasons.

Noland is a top-200 player nationally according to the 247 Composite Rankings, and there is no shortage of suitors.

Auburn, Miami, and West Virginia are some of the schools that are in a good position for Noland. Auburn has been viewed as the program to watch for a while now. Still, a Georgia offer could shake things up in a huge way.

Noland and 4-star UGA commit Bo Hughley are teammates.

Judd Anderson - Jones County (GA)

Judd Anderson is the most underrated prospect on this list, but he too has plenty to be excited about and is a prospect worth tracking.

At 6'6 with good athleticism, Anderson has a rare skillset and can hurt the defense in plenty of ways. He also has one of the stronger arms you will see on a 2024 QB. So far this season, Anderson has thrown for over 600 yards and has punched it in 7 times.

Pitt, Ole Miss, and Toledo are Anderson's only offers as of now. Regardless, he is believed to be a high-ceiling player and could be a guy that blows up on the recruiting trail over the next several months.

Should UGA offer and pursue, one would imagine they would be tough to beat. However, there is still a long way to go.